Emergency services in major search operation in Plymouth Sound for missing diver

Police at the scene on Plymouth Hoe. Credit: Rebecca Hocking / @RebeccaHocking2

Emergency services will resume a major search operation for a missing diver in Plymouth Sound this morning. The 57-year-old man was reported missing in a stretch of water off West Hoe on Monday (July 1) evening. A major search operation was launched by the RNLI, Coastguard and Devon and Cornwall Police, with assistance from military and specialist divers.

The RNLI searches Plymouth Sound for the missing diver. Credit: Rebecca Hocking / @RebeccaHocking2

The search was suspended in the early hours of Tuesday morning, however, after emergency services failed to locate the diver. The search is due to resume this morning, according to Devon and Cornwall Police. Watch video footage of the police helicopter assisting with the search:

At approximately 7.30pm on Monday, July 1, emergency services were informed of a 57-year-old male diver that was missing in a stretch of water off West Hoe, Plymouth. The male had been diving with a small group of members from a diving club. An extensive air and sea search followed with resources from the Coastguard, RNLI, military and specialist police divers. The search was suspended at 3.20am and will resume in the morning. Family have been informed. – Devon and Cornwall Police