- ITV Report
Emergency services in major search operation in Plymouth Sound for missing diver
Emergency services will resume a major search operation for a missing diver in Plymouth Sound this morning.
The 57-year-old man was reported missing in a stretch of water off West Hoe on Monday (July 1) evening.
A major search operation was launched by the RNLI, Coastguard and Devon and Cornwall Police, with assistance from military and specialist divers.
The search was suspended in the early hours of Tuesday morning, however, after emergency services failed to locate the diver.
The search is due to resume this morning, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.
Watch video footage of the police helicopter assisting with the search:
Witnesses that have not yet made themselves known to police are asked to call Devon and Cornwall Police on 101, quoting incident reference 813 of July 1.