- ITV Report
-
Two men from Somerset die 'taking selfie' on holiday in Spain
Two friends from Somerset have tragically died while reportedly taking a selfie on holiday in Spain.
Witnesses said Daniel Mee, 25, and Jayden Dolman, 20, were attempting to take a photograph of themselves when they plunged to their deaths in Spain’s Costa Blanca.
The pair, from Bridgwater in Somerset, were with a third man, Lewis Higgins, who escaped unharmed when the tragedy unfolded at Punta Prima Beach, near the town of Torrevieja, on Wednesday (July 3).
Jayden was airlifted to Alicante General Hospital where he was put in intensive care with head injuries but later died, according to reports.
Daniel, a self-employed plumber, is believed to have died at the scene despite paramedics' efforts to resuscitate him.
A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is helping the mens’ families and assisting Spanish authorities.