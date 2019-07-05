Two men from Somerset die 'taking selfie' on holiday in Spain

Two friends from Somerset have tragically died while reportedly taking a selfie on holiday in Spain.

Witnesses said Daniel Mee, 25, and Jayden Dolman, 20, were attempting to take a photograph of themselves when they plunged to their deaths in Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The pair, from Bridgwater in Somerset, were with a third man, Lewis Higgins, who escaped unharmed when the tragedy unfolded at Punta Prima Beach, near the town of Torrevieja, on Wednesday (July 3).

Jayden was airlifted to Alicante General Hospital where he was put in intensive care with head injuries but later died, according to reports.