Two men from Somerset die 'taking selfie' on holiday in Spain

Jayden Dolman (left) and Daniel Mee (right) died after falling from a beach front in Spain. Credit: Instagram / Facebook

Two friends from Somerset have tragically died while reportedly taking a selfie on holiday in Spain.

Witnesses said Daniel Mee, 25, and Jayden Dolman, 20, were attempting to take a photograph of themselves when they plunged to their deaths in Spain’s Costa Blanca.

The pair, from Bridgwater in Somerset, were with a third man, Lewis Higgins, who escaped unharmed when the tragedy unfolded at Punta Prima Beach, near the town of Torrevieja, on Wednesday (July 3).

Jayden was airlifted to Alicante General Hospital where he was put in intensive care with head injuries but later died, according to reports.

The tragedy unfolded at Punta Prima Beach, near the town of Torrevieja, on Wednesday (July 3). Credit: ESRTVE

Daniel, a self-employed plumber, is believed to have died at the scene despite paramedics' efforts to resuscitate him.

A spokesman for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office said it is helping the mens’ families and assisting Spanish authorities.

We are supporting the families of two British men following their deaths in Alicante, and are in contact with the Spanish authorities.

Another British man was involved in the accident, and we are also providing assistance.

– Foreign Office spokesperson