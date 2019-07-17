- ITV Report
'Justice has been done' as man convicted of killing Devon teenager Scarlett Keeling on Goa beach
The mother of a teenager from North Devon says "justice has been done" after a man was finally convicted of killing her daughter at an Indian beach resort more than a decade ago.
Schoolgirl Scarlett Keeling died in February 2008 while travelling with her family in the South Indian province of Anjuna.
Her mother, Fiona MacKeown from Holsworthy, has been fighting for justice since Scarlett's bruised and half-naked body was found on the shores of Anjuna beach in Goa in February 2008.
Two local men were charged with the rape and murder of the 15-year-old but were both acquitted in 2016.
Ms MacKeown took the case to a higher court and on Wednesday Samson D'Souza was convicted of "culpable homicide not amounting to murder", according to local media.
The court upheld the acquittal of the other suspect.
Speaking to ITV News, Ms MacKeown said:
"It felt like it was going to go on for ever and ever and that we would never get anywhere, but today it seems we've actually got some justice".
She added: "It's a good outcome".
Scarlett Keeling travelled to India for a six-month family holiday with her mother and six of her eight brothers and sisters from their home in Bideford, Devon.
After going to a Valentine's Day beach party while her family went travelling, the 15-year-old was raped and deliberately drowned after being plied with drugs.
An initial post-mortem examination ruled Scarlett died of accidental drowning.
But her mother put pressure on the Indian authorities to carry out another post mortem, which revealed she was raped and murdered.
