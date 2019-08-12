- ITV Report
Wiltshire novichok survivor Nick Bailey runs marathon for hospital that saved his life
A Wiltshire police officer who was poisoned by novichok in Salisbury last year has completed a marathon in order to raise money for the hospital that saved his life.
Nick Bailey was poisoned by the nerve agent after attending the home of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in March 2018.
The detective sergeant quickly fell ill and spent the following two and a half weeks in intensive care at Salisbury District Hospital.
At the weekend, Nick completed the Salisbury Marathon to raise money for a local charity and recognise the staff who helped nurse him back to health.
Nick - who returned to work at Wiltshire Police in January - finished the notoriously difficult marathon in a time of four hours, 44 minutes and 52 seconds.
His efforts were recognised on Twitter by his boss, Wiltshire Police chief constable Kier Pritchard, as well as the CEO of Salisbury District Hospital, Cara Charles-Barks.