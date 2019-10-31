Three Britons killed after car falls off bridge in South Africa

Three Britons have been killed and another injured after their car came off a bridge in South Africa.

Miranda Harris, 66, from Wiltshire, and married couple Chris, 58, and Susanna Naylor, 54, from Oxfordshire, died on Swarkskop Bridge near Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape Province, on Monday.

Mrs Harris's husband Peter, 67, and the driver of the car survived the crash and are in a stable condition in a Port Elizabeth hospital.

It is believed the car went off the bridge after colliding with another vehicle on the N2 motorway in Bluewater Bay, on South Africa's southern coast.