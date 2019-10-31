- ITV Report
Three Britons killed after car falls off bridge in South Africa
Three Britons have been killed and another injured after their car came off a bridge in South Africa.
Miranda Harris, 66, from Wiltshire, and married couple Chris, 58, and Susanna Naylor, 54, from Oxfordshire, died on Swarkskop Bridge near Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape Province, on Monday.
Mrs Harris's husband Peter, 67, and the driver of the car survived the crash and are in a stable condition in a Port Elizabeth hospital.
It is believed the car went off the bridge after colliding with another vehicle on the N2 motorway in Bluewater Bay, on South Africa's southern coast.
The couples were visiting the country with Christian charity A Rocha, founded by Mr and Mrs Harris in the early 1980s. The couple lived in West Lavington in Wiltshire.
Mr Naylor was the executive director of A Rocha International, and co-founded A Rocha Lebanon in 1996 with his wife after they both worked as teachers in the Middle East.
Mrs Naylor was most recently head of science at Christ Church Cathedral School in Oxford.
Rev Dave Bookless added: "Our prayers are for Peter's full recovery, along with the driver of the vehicle they were travelling in, and also for the Harris and Naylor families, as well as the hundreds, if not thousands, who consider them as extended family.
"Now is a time for grief, and sharing our treasured memories of some godly people."
The Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the families of two British couples following a car accident in Port Elizabeth in which three people died and one was left seriously injured.
"Our staff are in contact with the South African authorities."