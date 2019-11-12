Veteran from Barnstaple left 'shocked' after 'deliberate' hit-and-run on Remembrance Day

The family of an 84-year-old veteran who was dragged four feet by a car have said he is lucky to be alive after a 'deliberate’ hit-and-run.

The veteran, who does not wish to be identified, was making his way back from a Remembrance Day service before stopping a car to challenge the driver about his speed.

He had served with the armed forces and been to the event at Rock Park to pay his respects.

But police say once he had stopped the vehicle, the driver left the scene before turning around and heading back towards the elderly man.

He was then hit head-on by the car which pushed him into a wall and dragged him four feet.

The man was left screaming as the driver left. Several witnesses came to his aid and he was treated by paramedics at the scene for multiple cuts and bruises - leaving his leg badly damaged and torn.

As the driver fled the scene, it is thought he also nearly hit the veteran's elderly wife. The incident, which happened on Park Lane in Barnstaple, has left the couple and the family "so shocked".