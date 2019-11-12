- ITV Report
Veteran from Barnstaple left 'shocked' after 'deliberate' hit-and-run on Remembrance Day
The family of an 84-year-old veteran who was dragged four feet by a car have said he is lucky to be alive after a 'deliberate’ hit-and-run.
The veteran, who does not wish to be identified, was making his way back from a Remembrance Day service before stopping a car to challenge the driver about his speed.
He had served with the armed forces and been to the event at Rock Park to pay his respects.
But police say once he had stopped the vehicle, the driver left the scene before turning around and heading back towards the elderly man.
He was then hit head-on by the car which pushed him into a wall and dragged him four feet.
The man was left screaming as the driver left. Several witnesses came to his aid and he was treated by paramedics at the scene for multiple cuts and bruises - leaving his leg badly damaged and torn.
As the driver fled the scene, it is thought he also nearly hit the veteran's elderly wife. The incident, which happened on Park Lane in Barnstaple, has left the couple and the family "so shocked".
The veteran's son said: "He was walking along Park Lane with my mother when a small black car came racing down the road past them. He said it was going ridiculously fast.
He stopped the driver and asked him what he was playing at and the driver gave him a load of abuse - he even said he would get out of the car and 'hammer him'."
Police are searching for the car involved in the incident, which happened at around 12.10pm on Monday 11th November.
The man's son added: "He heard him wheel spin in the car and the driver performed a three-point turn before heading straight at my dad. He hit him against a wall and dragged him about four feet along it, leaving him with skin ripped off his leg. As he drove off he almost hit my mum too."
His son said despite his injuries his father was "doing remarkably well considering." He spoke of how several people came to help but he was keen to thank one man in particular.
He said: "There was an ex-marine at the parade who was extremely helpful. He took off his coat, hat and scarf to keep dad warm. We'd love to say thank you in person but we don't know who it was."
Police revealed yesterday that they are looking for the driver who is white, in his 30s and with dark hair.
His vehicle was reported as a small black car which would have sustained wing mirror damage on the passenger side.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area between noon and 12:10pm who may have seen the vehicle.
Anyone who has any details about the vehicle or can recall the number plate is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/101769/19.