- ITV Report
New Banksy artwork highlights homelessness at Christmas
Street artist Banksy has unveiled new artwork in Birmingham highlighting the issue of homelessness at Christmas.
The anonymous artist, who is originally from Bristol, revealed the new piece in a video on his official Instagram page.
The short clip starts off by showing a homeless man occupying a bench in Gibbs Street, Digbeth.
But as the video slowly zooms out, it appears as if reindeers - painted on a wall next to the bench - are pulling it like a sleigh.
In his caption, Banksy said the homeless man was called ‘Ryan’.
