New Banksy artwork highlights homelessness at Christmas

Banksy revealed the new artwork on his Instagram page. Credit: Banksy

Street artist Banksy has unveiled new artwork in Birmingham highlighting the issue of homelessness at Christmas.

The anonymous artist, who is originally from Bristol, revealed the new piece in a video on his official Instagram page.

The short clip starts off by showing a homeless man occupying a bench in Gibbs Street, Digbeth.

Banksy said the homeless man in his video was called Ryan. Credit: Banksy

But as the video slowly zooms out, it appears as if reindeers - painted on a wall next to the bench - are pulling it like a sleigh.

In his caption, Banksy said the homeless man was called ‘Ryan’.

God bless Birmingham. In the 20 minutes we filmed Ryan on this bench passers-by gave him a hot drink, two chocolate bars and a lighter - without him ever asking for anything.

– Banksy, on Instagram

Watch the video below: