Huge fire rips through 18th Century manor house in Lostwithiel

A huge fire has ripped through an 18th century manor house in the hamlet of Milltown near Lostwithiel, Cornwall.

Fire crews were called at around 8.50am Saturday 21 December to reports of smoke billowing from the roof of a detached property.

At first, three crews were called, but in total 12 were sent to tackle the blaze at the Grade II listed building.

Lostwithiel fire crew confirm nobody was in the property at the time and there have been no reports of any casualties.