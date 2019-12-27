RSPCA appeal after French bulldog abandoned in Bristol while giving birth to dying puppies

The bulldog has now been named Mary by those looking after her. Credit: RSPCA

The RSCPA are urgently appealing for information after a French bulldog was found in a "critical condition" giving birth to a dead puppy in Horfield, Bristol. Suzanne Norbury, spokesperson for the RSPCA, said:

This poor girl was in desperate need of help when she was rescued. She was in a critical condition when she arrived, very thin with one of her dead pups sadly stuck. We think she’d been trying to push for several hours and was in urgent need of the life-saving treatment she thankfully received. – Suzanne Norbury, spokesperson for the RSPCA

A member of the public discovered the abandoned dog on Friday 20th December. An investigation is now underway to find out how the pregnant brindle dog came to be left in this state. The three-year-old dog was rushed to the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre where the veterinary team performed an emergency caesarean. She was named Mary by the team and is now receiving intensive round-the-clock care at the centre.

Mary is in a critical condition whilst receiving intensive care. Credit: RSPCA

She still has a long way to go but we are hopeful that in time she will fully recover. Her microchip is not up to date so we don’t know where she has come from and are hoping the public will help us to find out more. – Suzanne Norbury, spokesperson for the RSPCA