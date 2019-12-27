- ITV Report
RSPCA appeal after French bulldog abandoned in Bristol while giving birth to dying puppies
The RSCPA are urgently appealing for information after a French bulldog was found in a "critical condition" giving birth to a dead puppy in Horfield, Bristol.
Suzanne Norbury, spokesperson for the RSPCA, said:
A member of the public discovered the abandoned dog on Friday 20th December. An investigation is now underway to find out how the pregnant brindle dog came to be left in this state.
The three-year-old dog was rushed to the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre where the veterinary team performed an emergency caesarean.
She was named Mary by the team and is now receiving intensive round-the-clock care at the centre.
The RSPCA is now asking anyone who recognises her, or who has information that could help the investigation, to contact the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018.