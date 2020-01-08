Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall banned from driving after caught speeding at 91mph

Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall has been banned from driving for six months after being caught speeding at 91mph in her LandRover. She was issued the ban under the 'totting up' procedure because she already had nine penalty points on her licence from previous motoring offences, committed within the past three years. Magistrates in Cheltenham imposed four points for her latest offence and then added the mandatory six months ban for exceeding 12 points.

The 38 year old equestrian star received the ban while driving near to her home in the Cotswolds. Credit: PA

Zara, wife of former Gloucester and England rugby player Mike Tindall, didn't attend court because she is currently in Australia. Through her lawyer she pleaded guilty to driving in excess of 70mph on the A417 at Dartley Bottom, Daglingworth, near Cirencester on November 6th last year. Gloucestershire Police frequently operate a speed trap on the road where it says hundreds of drivers are caught each year.

Credit: PA