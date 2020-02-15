- ITV Report
New Banksy in Bristol destroyed by vandals 24 hours after artist claims it
A new Banksy which appeared in Barton Hill, Bristol on Thursday (February 13) has been destroyed by vandals after two days.
The mural which depicts a young girl firing roses from a slingshot was confirmed by elusive Bristol street artist Banksy on his Instagram and website a day on Valentine's Day.
But, residents in the area woke up just 24 hours later to find explicit graffiti spelling out 'w****r' sprayed in huge red letters across the artwork.
Hundreds of tourists are expected to flock to Barton Hill this weekend to catch a glimpse of Banksy's latest piece.
- Warning: Image contains profanity.
The owner of the house which acts as the canvas paid £250 to put up a piece of perspex to protect the art, but that was later torn down.
Several flowers that were initially over the street sign were also taken.
Banksy is yet to give the mural a name.