New Banksy in Bristol destroyed by vandals 24 hours after artist claims it

A new Banksy which appeared in Barton Hill, Bristol on Thursday (February 13) has been destroyed by vandals after two days.

The mural which depicts a young girl firing roses from a slingshot was confirmed by elusive Bristol street artist Banksy on his Instagram and website a day on Valentine's Day.

But, residents in the area woke up just 24 hours later to find explicit graffiti spelling out 'w****r' sprayed in huge red letters across the artwork.

Hundreds of tourists are expected to flock to Barton Hill this weekend to catch a glimpse of Banksy's latest piece.