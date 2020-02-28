Greta Thunberg praises Bristol climate change activists in appearance at Youth Strike 4 Climate March

Greta Thunberg has praised climate change activists for their action in Bristol during a speech at a Youth Strike 4 Climate march in the city.

Speaking at the demonstration on College Green, the 17-year-old hailed local activists for their successful campaigning against the expansion of Bristol Airport. She used the recent abandonment of the plans as an example to prove that "activism works".

The 17-year-old also used the opportunity to blame politicans, the media and those in power. She said: "Basically, nothing is being done to halt this crisis despite all the beautiful words and promises from our elected officials."

WATCH: ITV West Country reporter Robert Murphy meets Greta as she arrives at Bristol Temple Meads station.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

READ MORE:

Ms Thunberg told the crowd of 30,000 people that "nothing is being done" to end the so-called Climate Crisis. She blamed those in power around the world and said: "World leaders are behaving like children, so it falls on us to be the adults."

Reports claim up to 30,000 people gathered to see Greta. Credit: ITV West Country

I will not stand aside and watch. I will not be silent while the world is on fire. Will you? – Greta Thunberg, speaking in Bristol

The 17-year-old is in Bristol today to join a Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration. She will now march through the city centre with thousands of other young people. On the stage in Bristol she continued: "We must continue and we have to be patient and remember that the changes required will not happen overnight."

It should not be this way. We should not be the ones who will have to lead on this and tell the uncomfortable truths. Once again, they sweep their mess under the rug for us young people - their children - to clean up for them. – Greta Thunberg, speaking in Bristol