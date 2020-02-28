- ITV Report
Greta Thunberg praises Bristol climate change activists in appearance at Youth Strike 4 Climate March
Greta Thunberg has praised climate change activists for their action in Bristol during a speech at a Youth Strike 4 Climate march in the city.
Speaking at the demonstration on College Green, the 17-year-old hailed local activists for their successful campaigning against the expansion of Bristol Airport.
She used the recent abandonment of the plans as an example to prove that "activism works".
The 17-year-old also used the opportunity to blame politicans, the media and those in power.
She said: "Basically, nothing is being done to halt this crisis despite all the beautiful words and promises from our elected officials."
Ms Thunberg told the crowd of 30,000 people that "nothing is being done" to end the so-called Climate Crisis.
She blamed those in power around the world and said: "World leaders are behaving like children, so it falls on us to be the adults."
The 17-year-old is in Bristol today to join a Youth Strike 4 Climate demonstration. She will now march through the city centre with thousands of other young people.
On the stage in Bristol she continued: "We must continue and we have to be patient and remember that the changes required will not happen overnight."
Greta ended her passionate speech by encouraging the crowd to continue campaigning against the impacts of climate change.
The Swedish teenager said: "We will not be silenced, because we are the change and change is coming whether you like it or not."