Stranded Bridgwater couple on Grand Princess cruise compare coronavirus quarantine to prison

A couple stranded on board a cruise ship as tests are carried out for suspected cases of coronavirus say it is like 'being in a prison'.

Neil and Victoria Hanlon, from Bridgwater, are stuck on the Grand Princess off the coast of California, alongside 140 other UK nationals.

The cruise operator said groups of guests and crew were being tested for Covid-19, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected.

The company added there had so far been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 on board, and fewer than 100 people had been identified for testing.

Speaking to ITV News Neil said he had seen a few people on the ship who "did look quite ill".