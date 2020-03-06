- ITV Report
Stranded Bridgwater couple on Grand Princess cruise compare coronavirus quarantine to prison
A couple stranded on board a cruise ship as tests are carried out for suspected cases of coronavirus say it is like 'being in a prison'.
Neil and Victoria Hanlon, from Bridgwater, are stuck on the Grand Princess off the coast of California, alongside 140 other UK nationals.
The cruise operator said groups of guests and crew were being tested for Covid-19, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected.
The company added there had so far been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 on board, and fewer than 100 people had been identified for testing.
Speaking to ITV News Neil said he had seen a few people on the ship who "did look quite ill".
Covid-19 test kits were dropped by helicopter to the ship overnight, and the couple say tests have been carried out on a number of people onboard.
Neil said: "We were told last night [March 5] they were going to start testing more people today, who they are we don't know, and the reasons we don't know."
They added that not everyone was being tested as there were not enough kits.
Despite the quarantine however, the couple added that spirits were high - with many chatting amongst themselves on a Whatsapp group.
Victoria added that the couple were occupying themselves with magazines, the wi-fi and the in-room "good entertainment" package.
Neil and Victoria now say they just want to know what is going to happen, and when they will dock.
They added that they were being given daily updates from the Captain and praised the staff for their hard work.