Stranded Bridgwater couple on Grand Princess cruise compare coronavirus quarantine to prison

Covid-19 test kits were airlifted onboard the Grand Princess Credit: California Air National

A couple stranded on board a cruise ship as tests are carried out for suspected cases of coronavirus say it is like 'being in a prison'.

Neil and Victoria Hanlon, from Bridgwater, are stuck on the Grand Princess off the coast of California, alongside 140 other UK nationals.

The cruise operator said groups of guests and crew were being tested for Covid-19, after a passenger on an earlier voyage died and at least one other became infected.

The company added there had so far been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 on board, and fewer than 100 people had been identified for testing.

Speaking to ITV News Neil said he had seen a few people on the ship who "did look quite ill".

We passed a few people on the ship, probably about a week or so ago that did look seriously ill, very ill, they had masks and stuff on.

We were in the lift with them, which probably wasn't a good thing, but they were going down to level four which is where the medical centre was. We asked them if they were ok, their breathing was horrendous, they said they had bronchitis - whether that was the truth I don't know, but he did look really ill.

– Neil Hanlon

Covid-19 test kits were dropped by helicopter to the ship overnight, and the couple say tests have been carried out on a number of people onboard.

Neil said: "We were told last night [March 5] they were going to start testing more people today, who they are we don't know, and the reasons we don't know."

They added that not everyone was being tested as there were not enough kits.

Despite the quarantine however, the couple added that spirits were high - with many chatting amongst themselves on a Whatsapp group.

[We're] trying to make lighthearted jokes really, we're trying to keep our spirits up - it's early days!

It's four walls, and you're not allowed out when your food is at the door you've got to be a distance away, they've got masks on, it is what it is. It's not a nice feeling, but they're doing what they've got to do.

– Neil Hanlon

Victoria added that the couple were occupying themselves with magazines, the wi-fi and the in-room "good entertainment" package.

Neil and Victoria now say they just want to know what is going to happen, and when they will dock.

They added that they were being given daily updates from the Captain and praised the staff for their hard work.

We don't know where we are - we were supposed to be going back to San Fransisco - which I don't know if we are heading that way or not but it would be nice to know where we're going and the next procedure.

– Neil Hanlon
Tests for covid-19 were sent by helicopter to the ship. Credit: Neil Hanlon