- ITV Report
-
Dog changes colour after being rescued from house fire in Bristol
A dog which was rescued by the RSPCA after a house fire has stunned her helpers by changing colour.
Biscuit needed life saving care after suffering smoke inhalation. She was given an oxygen mask on the site of the fire before being taken to the Bristol Animal Rescue Centre.
There she was given a soothing bath turning from a rather sooty, grey colour to a shining blonde.
Every fire engine operating in England and Wales now carries specialist animal oxygen therapy kits. The RSPCA and Smokey Paws charity teamed up in 2017 to roll out the kits.
If you think you have the perfect new home for Biscuit, please click here to find out more.