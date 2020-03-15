Nailsea man with underlying health conditions dies after testing positive for coronavirus at Bristol hospital

Nick Matthews also had a pre-existing medical condition. Credit: Nailsea People

A Nailsea man in his fifties with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus, its been confirmed.

Former Avon and Somerset Police officer Nick Matthews, 59, died in the early hours of Saturday 14 March. He tested positive for coronavirus at Bristol Royal Infirmary but had a pre-existing medical condition.

Speaking to Carol Deacon from Nailsea People, his wife Mary said: "People who may have come into contact with either Nick or me during the past two weeks need to self-isolate and get advice." Mrs Matthews said she doesn't "want to panic people" but does want to urge them to take "extra precautions".

The man tested positive for coronavirus at Bristol Royal Infirmary Credit: ITV West Country

Mary revealed Nick had been admitted to hospital in Bristol with breathing difficulties on Thursday (12 March). She said her husband, who was disabled and unable to work, had previously suffered a heart attack.

Posting on Facebook, Mary described Nick as her "life partner and soul mate but most of all my best friend." She said: "Charlotte, Ben and I are beyond proud to have had such a big character in our lives. As a family we are still currently in isolation until the coronavirus test results come back."

Mrs Matthews later added that the family's test results had come back positive and urged those who want to visit to stay away.

In the meantime, I know some of you would like to visit, but please for you and your families safety, stay away until we get the all clear. – Mary Matthews, speaking to Nailsea People

Nailsea People reported that Mr Matthews was diagnosed with pneumonia at the Bristol Royal Infirmary and was admitted to the intensive care unit after showing other signs of Covid-19.

A University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said:

Sadly, we can confirm that a man who was being cared for at the Bristol Royal Infirmary, and had tested positive for COVID-19, has died. The patient who died was in his late fifties and had underlying health conditions. His family has been informed and our thoughts and condolences are with them at this difficult and distressing time. – University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust

It's the first death linked to COVID-19 in the West Country.

Cllr Don Davies, leader of North Somerset Council, has released this statement:

We are so sorry to hear this news and our heartfelt condolences are with the family and all who knew him as they come to terms with their loss. I understand that the family have requested privacy at this difficult time and I ask that everyone respects their wishes. I am sure the news will be met with sadness in the wider community and it is important that everyone remains calm and follows the latest national advice on the steps needed to reduce the spread of infection. The situation regarding coronavirus is changing rapidly and we must work together as a community to protect ourselves and those around us. We will all need to adapt to different day to day behaviours over the coming days and weeks and it is essential that we support each other as we do so. – Cllr Don Davies, North Somerset Council leader