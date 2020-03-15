- ITV Report
Nailsea man with underlying health conditions dies after testing positive for coronavirus at Bristol hospital
A Nailsea man in his fifties with underlying health conditions has died after testing positive for coronavirus, its been confirmed.
Former Avon and Somerset Police officer Nick Matthews, 59, died in the early hours of Saturday 14 March.
He tested positive for coronavirus at Bristol Royal Infirmary but had a pre-existing medical condition.
Speaking to Carol Deacon from Nailsea People, his wife Mary said: "People who may have come into contact with either Nick or me during the past two weeks need to self-isolate and get advice."
Mrs Matthews said she doesn't "want to panic people" but does want to urge them to take "extra precautions".
Mary revealed Nick had been admitted to hospital in Bristol with breathing difficulties on Thursday (12 March).
She said her husband, who was disabled and unable to work, had previously suffered a heart attack.
Posting on Facebook, Mary described Nick as her "life partner and soul mate but most of all my best friend."
She said: "Charlotte, Ben and I are beyond proud to have had such a big character in our lives. As a family we are still currently in isolation until the coronavirus test results come back."
Mrs Matthews later added that the family's test results had come back positive and urged those who want to visit to stay away.
Nailsea People reported that Mr Matthews was diagnosed with pneumonia at the Bristol Royal Infirmary and was admitted to the intensive care unit after showing other signs of Covid-19.
A University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust spokesperson said:
It's the first death linked to COVID-19 in the West Country.
Cllr Don Davies, leader of North Somerset Council, has released this statement:
