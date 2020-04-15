Banksy claims 'wife hates him' as he works from home during coronavirus lockdown

Credit: Banksy

Elusive Bristol street artist Banksy says his 'wife hates it' as he works from home during the Covid-19 lockdown. The graffiti artist took to his Instagram account to post a picture of his bathroom covered in his infamous rat drawings.

In a series of five photos Banksy shows the rodents carrying out various activities, including squirting toothpaste, hanging from the bathroom light and knocking the bathroom mirror to one side. One rat is seen running on a roll of toilet paper, which has rolled down and across the floor. Another is reflected in the mirror tallying up the days in lockdown in lipstick.

Credit: Banksy

Credit: Banksy

The artist has used the rats as means of social commentary, and began his career stenciling the creatures across the streets of Bristol and beyond.

Credit: Banksy