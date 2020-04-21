The Bristol six-year-old with spina bifida taking inspiration from Captain Tom Moore with ten-metre daily challenge

A six-year-old boy from Bristol with spina bifida - inspired by the fundraising efforts of Captain Tom Moore - is walking ten metres a day with the help of his walker.

Frank Mills started off with the aim of raising £99 for NHS Charities Together but has now surpassed £58,000.

The youngster, who only started walking with the help of a frame 18 months ago, walks the ten metres a day outside the family home in Victoria Park.

Four weeks into the national lockdown, mum Janet explains, the family heard about Captain Tom's daily fundraising walk – and Frank just said: “I want to do that!”