The Bristol six-year-old with spina bifida taking inspiration from Captain Tom Moore with ten-metre daily challenge
A six-year-old boy from Bristol with spina bifida - inspired by the fundraising efforts of Captain Tom Moore - is walking ten metres a day with the help of his walker.
Frank Mills started off with the aim of raising £99 for NHS Charities Together but has now surpassed £58,000.
The youngster, who only started walking with the help of a frame 18 months ago, walks the ten metres a day outside the family home in Victoria Park.
Four weeks into the national lockdown, mum Janet explains, the family heard about Captain Tom's daily fundraising walk – and Frank just said: “I want to do that!”
As well as having spina bifida, Frank was born prematurely, at just under 25 weeks, and spent nearly five months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bristol's Southmead Hospital.
Frank also received incredible on-going care at Bristol Children’s Hospital and in the community.
Frank’s parents, Tony and Janet, praised staff at both hospitals for their "absolutely amazing care and dedication".
Every time they drive past Bristol Children's Hospital, Frank says ‘that’s my hospital’ with great pride and affection, according to his parents.
The family say they have also benefited greatly from all the additional facilities and resources provided by the hospital’s Grand Appeal.
Both parents said they wanted to want to express their enormous gratitude for what the NHS has done for their family and is now providing for those patients with coronavirus.
