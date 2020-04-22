- ITV Report
-
Banksy’s Girl with a Pierced Eardrum given coronavirus face mask
A Banksy mural on display in Bristol has been given a coronavirus-themed makeover.
Girl with a Pierced Eardrum - which first appeared in 2014 - has been given a giant face mask, similar to those worn by NHS staff and key workers.
It is not known who is responsible for the makeover, with some on social media suggesting it might have been the anonymous artist himself.
He recently posted new work on his Instagram account, showing rats wreaking havoc in his bathroom at home.
The caption on the pictures read: "My wife hates it when I work from home."
Do you know who put the mask on the Girl with a Pierced Eardrum? Contact the ITV News West Country newsroom via westcountry@itv.com.