- ITV Report
-
Coastguards issue warning as up to 50 surfers pictured at Cornish beach during coronavirus lockdown
Coastguard teams in Cornwall are urging surfers to stay out of the water after up to 50 people were spotted in the sea at a beach.
There are concerns that if people do get into trouble, it will place extra strain on the emergency services.
The RNLI has not been providing lifeguard cover since the start of the lockdown.
Authorities have repeatedly urged people to stay away from the coast. If the police believe an individual's actions are 'unreasonable' in light of current restrictions, they can issue fixed penalty notices.
The coastguard team reiterated that if anyone does get into trouble, they should call 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.