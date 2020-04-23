Advertisement

Coastguards issue warning as up to 50 surfers pictured at Cornish beach during coronavirus lockdown

This picture was taken at Polzeath Beach on Wednesday (April 22). Credit: Cornwall Live

Coastguard teams in Cornwall are urging surfers to stay out of the water after up to 50 people were spotted in the sea at a beach.

There are concerns that if people do get into trouble, it will place extra strain on the emergency services.

The RNLI has not been providing lifeguard cover since the start of the lockdown.

Surfers at Fistral Beach, Newquay, during the lockdown. Credit: Cornwall Live

Authorities have repeatedly urged people to stay away from the coast. If the police believe an individual's actions are 'unreasonable' in light of current restrictions, they can issue fixed penalty notices.

The coastguard team reiterated that if anyone does get into trouble, they should call 999 immediately and ask for the coastguard.

You should not be driving to the beach to go surfing. The RNLI has stated that as there are no lifeguards on our region's beaches it is not recommended that you exercise in the sea.

Our emergency services are already stretched and should a lifeboat crew be called to an incident in the water, it would put pressure on our volunteers and other frontline services being exposed to Covid-19.

– Newquay Police statement

We know people who live at the coast still want to exercise by the sea, but when you do this, please think of the potential impact of your actions on RNLI lifeboat volunteers and other emergency services.

While you could be fully competent and never needed rescue, by going out on the water you could encourage others who are less proficient to take part in similar activities.

Since lockdown was introduced around the UK coast, our lifeboats have been called out all too often to rescue people. So if you do go for a walk or a run at the coast, please follow the RNLI's safety advice.

– Steve Instance, Regional Water Safety Lead for the RNLI in the South West