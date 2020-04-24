Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Royal Navy probes DJ dance party at Devonport naval base during lockdown

Footage appears to show a DJ with decks at makeshift DJ booth playing dance music. Credit: Cornwall Live

The Royal Navy is investigating reports that a submarine commander allegedly flouted social distancing guidelines by throwing a party at HMNB Devonport.

Footage has emerged of the HMS Trenchant crew enjoying the gathering after docking for repairs at the Plymouth naval base.

The nuclear-powered attack submarine had been at sea for months on manoeuvres.

The video was shared by Forces Compare - a website search engine that specialises in comparing quotes from military insurance specialists.

The crew are thought to have been at sea for many months and returned to a very different UK than they left. With the latest Covid restrictions the crew were faced with isolation when returning home to port.

A much needed morale boost came in the form of a DJ set at port side. But this has been one step too far for Senior Navy officials.

– Forces Compare
HMS Trenchant on an exercise in the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: PA

It is understood that the Trenchant’s captain has been sent home on leave following the party, which apparently took place despite him having been advised that lockdown regulations would make such a gathering inappropriate.

An investigation is underway. It would be inappropriate to comment further.

– Royal Navy spokesman
Credit: PA

Two lower-ranking seamen are also believed to have been disciplined for refusing to comply with an order from a senior naval base officer who told them to end the party.