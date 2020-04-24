- ITV Report
Royal Navy probes DJ dance party at Devonport naval base during lockdown
The Royal Navy is investigating reports that a submarine commander allegedly flouted social distancing guidelines by throwing a party at HMNB Devonport.
Footage has emerged of the HMS Trenchant crew enjoying the gathering after docking for repairs at the Plymouth naval base.
The nuclear-powered attack submarine had been at sea for months on manoeuvres.
The video was shared by Forces Compare - a website search engine that specialises in comparing quotes from military insurance specialists.
It is understood that the Trenchant’s captain has been sent home on leave following the party, which apparently took place despite him having been advised that lockdown regulations would make such a gathering inappropriate.
Two lower-ranking seamen are also believed to have been disciplined for refusing to comply with an order from a senior naval base officer who told them to end the party.