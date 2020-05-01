A 10-year-old from Camborne takes on Lands End to John O'Groats to fundraise for local care home in coronavirus lockdown

Mia has raised nearly £5000 for the care home so far. Credit: Facebook

Mia Richardson, from Camborne, will be covering the length of the country on the cross-trainer in her house to raise money for local care home, Blackwood House. Mia hopes to reach her Scottish goal by Tuesday, 30th June. The money she raises will buy the care home a 'Magic Table', an interactive technology system that enriches the lives of people with dementia and other mental health needs.

Mia is now over two thirds of the way to John O'Groats. Credit: Facebook

Mia’s mum, Bernie, has worked as a carer for Cornwall Care for six years and currently spends more than forty hours a week helping to keep Blackwood’s vulnerable residents safe. Prior to coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Mia also visited the home regularly. Dan Richardson, Mia's dad, has been furloughed from his job as a shop manager in Truro. He said: “She enjoys going in and sitting with residents. She has raised money for them in the past by making cupcakes but is now set on the idea of being able to help buy the home a Magic Table".

Before the pandemic, Mia enjoyed going to the local gym with her mum. That’s not possible at the moment so using the cross trainer is helping her keep fit.

We do home schooling in the morning and exercise around lunchtime. The cross trainer is hard work so, whilst Mia is on that, I run up and down the stairs. We certainly cover some miles between us! – Dan Richardson, Mia's dad

With 797 kilometres to go, Mia is now over two thirds of the way there, with Sheffield and Manchester in sight over the weekend.

My legs are a bit tired but I'm definitely going to keep going. – Mia Richardson