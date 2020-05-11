Man spotted with shed on his head at Bristol Aldi

As quirky items of PPE go this takes some beating. A man with a miniature shed on his head was spotted shopping in a Bristol branch of Aldi.

Michael Shedworth is a lesser-spotted urban legend who, every once in a while, walks through the city with lights flashing and dance music blaring from the shed covering his head.

The mysterious figure was seen shopping on Saturday (May 9) in the Aldi supermarket on Church Road, Redfield.

Matt Read tweeted an image of Shedworth queueing to get in the store while responsibly maintaining social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He posted: "Interesting take on PPE queueing to get into my local Aldi."