Two arrested as human remains discovered inside suitcases in Gloucestershire
Human remains have been discovered inside two suitcases after police stopped a car in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire.
Officers pulled over the car after it had been reported by a member of the public due to its driving, on the A4136 close to the English-Welsh border in Coleford.
Officers believe the victim is female and are currently working to identify her.
A woman from Birmingham in her 20s, and a man from Wolverhampton in his 30s are being held on suspicion of murder.
Police say they were called to the vehicle after suspicions had been reported about its driving shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday 12 May.