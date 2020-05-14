Advertisement

Two arrested as human remains discovered inside suitcases in Gloucestershire

Human remains have been discovered inside two suitcases after police stopped a car in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire.

Officers pulled over the car after it had been reported by a member of the public due to its driving, on the A4136 close to the English-Welsh border in Coleford.

Officers believe the victim is female and are currently working to identify her.

A woman from Birmingham in her 20s, and a man from Wolverhampton in his 30s are being held on suspicion of murder.

Tents were quickly erected following the discovery just outside of Coleford. Credit: Gloucestershire Live

Police say they were called to the vehicle after suspicions had been reported about its driving shortly after 10.30pm on Tuesday 12 May.

The nature of this incident is distressing and we're working around the clock to fully understand what has happened.

Someone's life has been lost and our priority is to identify the victim and get answers for her family.

Searches have taken place in the surrounding area for evidence gathering and contrary to media reports no remains have been found as part of these searches.

Our Major Crime Investigation Team is working in collaboration with the West Midlands Police homicide team to carry out further enquiries.

– DCI JOHN TURNER , SENIOR INVESTIGATING OFFICER