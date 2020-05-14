Two arrested as human remains discovered inside suitcases in Gloucestershire

Human remains have been discovered inside two suitcases after police stopped a car in the Forest of Dean in Gloucestershire.

Officers pulled over the car after it had been reported by a member of the public due to its driving, on the A4136 close to the English-Welsh border in Coleford.

Officers believe the victim is female and are currently working to identify her.

A woman from Birmingham in her 20s, and a man from Wolverhampton in his 30s are being held on suspicion of murder.