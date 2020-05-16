Woman charged with murder after human remains found in suitcases in Forest of Dean

A woman has been charged with murder following the discovery of human remains inside two suitcases in the Forest of Dean.

Gareeca Conita Gordon, 27, has been charged with a woman's murder after the discovery was made on Tuesday 12 May.

Another person, 38-year-old Mahesh Sorathiya, has been charged with assisting an offender.

The two have been refused bail and will appear before magistrates in Cheltenham via video link later today (Saturday 16 May).