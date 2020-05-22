- ITV Report
Family celebrate Bristol aunt's 100th birthday by renting a cherry picker to speak to her.
A woman from Bristol got a big surprise when her family turned up to celebrate her 100th birthday on a cherry picker.
Winifred Cleaver is shielding inside her Henbury flat because of coronavirus, so her nephew went to extraordinary lengths to ensure that she would not be alone on her special day.
Bob Beauchamp hired the machine to see and speak to Winifred from the other side of her elevated window.
Ms Cleaver reached 100 year milestone on May 21 but her planned party at the SS Great Britain has been cancelled because of the outbreak.
Winifred grew up in the Bedminster area of the city and worked at Mardons the printers in Bristol for most of her life.
She never married nor had any children and has lived on her own for the past decade.
Her nephew said that she is almost completely blind and deaf, can hardly walk, but is as mentally alert as ever.