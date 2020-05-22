Advertisement

Family celebrate Bristol aunt's 100th birthday by renting a cherry picker to speak to her.

Party time: creative thinking helped this family to make a special birthday memorable in lockdown.

A woman from Bristol got a big surprise when her family turned up to celebrate her 100th birthday on a cherry picker.

Winifred Cleaver is shielding inside her Henbury flat because of coronavirus, so her nephew went to extraordinary lengths to ensure that she would not be alone on her special day.

Bob Beauchamp hired the machine to see and speak to Winifred from the other side of her elevated window.

We had to do something to mark the day in some way... to try to make it a bit special.

– Bob Beauchamp, nephew
With love from me to you: Bob arrived bearing gifts for his aunt.

Ms Cleaver reached 100 year milestone on May 21 but her planned party at the SS Great Britain has been cancelled because of the outbreak.

We'll come to you: Winifred Cleaver got within touching distance of her family.

Winifred grew up in the Bedminster area of the city and worked at Mardons the printers in Bristol for most of her life.

She never married nor had any children and has lived on her own for the past decade.

Her nephew said that she is almost completely blind and deaf, can hardly walk, but is as mentally alert as ever.

Winifred Cleaver with her great-niece

She enjoys being on her own but it is more difficult as she has got older, especially now because of coronavirus.

It is worrying for us because we would like to see her but we can't. We phone her every day and she is very frightened by the virus.

– Bob Beauchamp, nephew