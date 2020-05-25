Two people have died and several others injured following multiple incidents off Cornish coast

Two people died and several others are injured after getting into trouble on the Cornish coast. Credit: Constantine Bay Stores

Two people have died, including a teenager, and several others are injured after getting into trouble off the Cornish coast. Emergency services were called out to several incidents on Monday afternoon, 25 May, following multiple 999 calls. It comes after the RNLI announced there would not be any lifeguards at beaches in Cornwall throughout the weekend.

It is believed the teenage girl died after she became trapped beneath a boat near Porthilly Rock in Wadebridge. Police say they were first called at around 2.25pm following reports of the upturned RHIB (rigid-hulled inflatable boat) in the water. The Air Ambulance and Coastguard were called to the scene to assist three other casualties. All three people were taken to the lifeboat house before being taken to Treliske Hospital. Sadly, the teenager died at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

Lifeboats from Padstow and Padstow coastguards were sent to the scene along with a rescue helicopter from Newquay. Credit: RNLI

In a separate incident a man died after being pulled from the water at Treyarnon Bay in Padstow. Police were notified by the Coastguard of the incident which happened at around 2.30pm. Lifeboats from Padstow were sent to the scene along with a rescue helicopter from Newquay. An off-duty RNLI lifeguard used a rescue board to take the person to the nearby lifeboat. Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified.

Officers were also called to a third incident at around 2.30pm following reports that a man had been pulled from the water unconscious by surfers at Porthtowan, Truro. He was transported to Treliske Hospital in a serious condition and is currently receiving treatment. His next of kin are present.