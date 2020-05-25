Weston General Hospital stops accepting new patients to stop the spread of Covid-19

Weston General Hospital has stopped accepting new patients in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus on the site.

The new measure came in this morning [Monday 25 May], and the refusal of patients extends to the hospital's accident and emergency department.

The hospital says the action is temporary, and is solely in place to protect staff and patients following a high number of cases recorded on wards.

It also says the decision has been 'clinically led', with support from the wider Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) health and care system.