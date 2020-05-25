Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Weston General Hospital stops accepting new patients to stop the spread of Covid-19

Weston General Hospital has stopped accepting new patients in a temporary measure to stop the spread of coronavirus. Credit: ITV News

Weston General Hospital has stopped accepting new patients in a bid to reduce the spread of coronavirus on the site.

The new measure came in this morning [Monday 25 May], and the refusal of patients extends to the hospital's accident and emergency department.

The hospital says the action is temporary, and is solely in place to protect staff and patients following a high number of cases recorded on wards.

It also says the decision has been 'clinically led', with support from the wider Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (BNSSG) health and care system.

The hospital's A&E department will also be closed to new patients. Credit: PA

Alternative options for those seeking medical attention have been put in place to ensure patients can continue to be treated in an appropriate environment.

Out of hours GP practices, pharmacies, and walk-in services at the minor injuries units in Clevedon and Yate, and urgent treatment centre in South Bristol are all being given as alternatives for patients.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

This is a clinically-led decision and we are being supported by our system partners to ensure that new patients receive the care and treatment they need in the appropriate setting, and we are continuing to provide high quality care to existing patients who are being treated in the hospital.

We have a robust Coronavirus testing programme in place for patients and staff to identify cases quickly, with appropriate measures taken by clinical teams as required.

We will keep the situation under constant review.

– Dr William Oldfield, medical director at University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust