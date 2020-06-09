Two women jailed after nine-year-old boy killed in dog attack

A mother and her friend have been jailed after a dog attack claimed the life of a nine-year-old boy last April.

Frankie MacRitchie from Plymouth died after he was attacked by a dog inside a caravan at Tencreek Holiday Park in Cornwall.

Today (June 9th) at Truro Crown Court Frankie's mother, 31-year-old Tawnee Willis from Plymouth, was sentenced to two years in prison.

And the dog's owner Sadie Totterdell, 29, from Plymouth was sentenced to three years.

Totterdell will serve half her sentence before she's eligible for release. She was also banned from owning or controlling any dog for 10 years.