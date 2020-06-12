Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'Bleach attack' on Bristol actor's statue shocks community

The bust of actor and playwright Alfred Fagon was vandalised with bleach. Credit: Bristol Live

A statue to a Jamaican playwright and actor on display in Bristol has been attacked with bleach.

The bronze bust of Alfred Fagon, which stands in the park at the corner of Grosvenor Road in St Pauls, was tampered with overnight between Tuesday (9 June) to Wednesday (10 June).

Police are investigating the attack, which appears to have involved bleach or another corrosive substance.

Members of the local community have reacted angrily to the damage, including poet and activist Lawrence Hoo.

The bust is on display in a park in St Paul's. Credit: Bristol Live

After celebrating the removal of one slaver’s statue, let’s get back to what the crux of this issue is about here in Bristol - which is racism, which is endemic here.

Once the euphoria of a couple of days ago dies down, we will still be here to face the same oppression and racism that we have faced for a long time - this is a reminder of it.

Last night, someone came and bleached him bronze. But I’m not going to lie, I like a bronze Alfred Fagon.

Whenever you see a lot of other people’s statues, whatever their nationality may be, they are bronze. So whoever came and bronze-washed Alfred - you made him look more regal, so thank you.

But on a serious note, racism in this city and its institutions has to be faced.

– Lawrence Hoo, poet and activist

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson confirmed they were investigating the incident and liaising with Bristol City Council.

It's not clear when it happened but officers are recording the incident and making enquiries with Bristol City Council to clarify ownership and establish whether the statue has suffered permanent damage.

– Avon and Somerset Police

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St Paul’s neighbourhood policing team via 101, quoting reference 5220127432.