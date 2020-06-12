- ITV Report
'Bleach attack' on Bristol actor's statue shocks community
A statue to a Jamaican playwright and actor on display in Bristol has been attacked with bleach.
The bronze bust of Alfred Fagon, which stands in the park at the corner of Grosvenor Road in St Pauls, was tampered with overnight between Tuesday (9 June) to Wednesday (10 June).
Police are investigating the attack, which appears to have involved bleach or another corrosive substance.
Members of the local community have reacted angrily to the damage, including poet and activist Lawrence Hoo.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson confirmed they were investigating the incident and liaising with Bristol City Council.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the St Paul’s neighbourhood policing team via 101, quoting reference 5220127432.