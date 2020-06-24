The Glastonbury Festival that never was: Four examples of who will miss out after its Covid-19 cancellation

Glastonbury Festival organisers were forced to cancel what would have been its 50th anniversary event Credit: ITV News West Country

For the second time in three years the fields around the village of Pilton in Somerset will remain largely empty of people in late June. Whilst in 2018 the Glastonbury Festival didn't happen because of a planned 'fallow year' to help the land recover, thanks to coronavirus, this year the decision was forced upon organisers. The effect of the event not being on is being felt far and wide - ITV News spoke to four examples.

Children's World provides workshops and supports young people in need Credit: ITV News West Country

It's a massive impact, financially, for the charity. We can generate almost half the income the charity needs to survive on a yearly basis. – Paddy Hill, Children's World

For the charity Children’s World, Glastonbury Festival is vital. A volunteer-run cafe and bar generates a large amount of its fundraising every year. Paddy Hill, a director of the charity, said: "It's a massive impact, financially, for the charity. We can generate almost half the income the charity needs to survive on a yearly basis. "It’s going to be a struggle but we’ve got a great team of trustees and they’re working really hard to think about ways of filling that gap. As a charity, the situation has left us to rethink exactly how we’re going to deliver our workshops in the future as well."

Tor Rugby Club regularly sells Mexican food at its stall at the Glastonbury Festival Credit: Tor RFC

Like many local sports teams, the Glastonbury-based Tor Rugby Club has had a regular presence at the festival selling food. With the season finished early, income has been reduced. The club is confident about its future, but it’s proving to be a tough year.

To lose the Festival, which is when we do our biggest fundraising in the year, has been really difficult. – Dumiso Ncube, Tor Rugby Club

Tor Rugby Club has been in existence since 1954 Credit: ITV News West Country

Chairman Dumiso Ncube said: "I've been involved with the club since 1994 and, I have to say, this is probably the most challenging period that we have had. "On top of that to lose the Festival, which is when we do our biggest fundraising in the year, has been really difficult. "We've tried to mitigate against that by doing some fundraising ourselves and also we've applied for various government grants that have been available to us."

Hannah Bennett, from Priddy, relies on events like Glastonbury Festival for the majority of her annual takings Credit: Hannah Bennett

I’ve seen festival traders selling their businesses, selling their vehicles, selling their stock dirt cheap to try and get some money back. – Hannah Bennett, Rainbow Rebel

Hannah Bennett, from Priddy on the Mendip Hills in Somerset, relies so much on trading at festivals that she’s expecting her income to fall by 50-60% this year, because so many have been cancelled. She runs a clothing business called Rainbow Rebel. She said many others like her were struggling: "I’ve seen festival traders selling their businesses, selling their vehicles, selling their stock dirt cheap to try and get some money back. "There is a massive industry - there’s several thousand traders in the UK and it’ll affect all of them massively."

The Hammond family have volunteered for Oxfam for the last two Glastonbury Festivals Credit: Lorna Hammond

On top of the financial loss, is the social loss. Tens of thousands of people expected to go to the festival. They include the Hammond family from Blackmoor near Wellington, who have volunteered for Oxfam for the last two events. Lorna Hammond said the Festival is an important time of year for all of them: "It's a really nice atmosphere and it's strange because it's not too far away - we live in the same county - but it feels like you're almost in a different world when you're there.

It's something that we miss and we'll hopefully look forward to it again. – Darren Hammond, Oxfam volunteer

Glastonbury Festival's huge social impact will be missed by thousands of people Credit: Lorna Hammond