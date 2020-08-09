The RNLI and HM Coastguard say they have responded to dozens of emergencies across Devon and Cornwall as tourists flocked to the region's beaches for one of the hottest days of the year yesterday (Saturday 8 August).

From anaphylactic shock to dislocated knees and rescues-at-sea, here's a round-up of what the RNLI were responding to in Devon and Cornwall yesterday (Saturday 8 August).

CORNWALL

Porthgwarra

Yesterday afternoon crews from Sennen Cove Lifeboat Station were re-directed from an incident at Porthcurno after being called to an "urgent" incident involving a solo, unaided kayaker who needed help at-sea in Porthgwarra.

In a report on social media, the crew said: "The kayaker was extremely lucky. He had the foresight to carry his mobile phone with him. He had called the Coastguard himself.

"When he was found, he was cold and tired. having struggled against the receding tide off Gwennap Head, and was rapidly being driven out westwards. Without the phone, it could have been a tragic ending."

Logan Rock

Penlee inshore lifeboat launched at 8.50am yesterday morning to assist a 20-foot rib with two people aboard.

The rib had got into difficulties between Tater-Dhu lighthouse and Logan Rock and was toweb back to Newlyn Harbour.

Seaton Beach

Coastguards were called to an unnamed individual had an anaphylactic shock on Seaton Beach in Cornwall yesterday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Beer Coastguard Rescue Team said: "Third tasking of the day with Lyme Regis Coastguards to assist the ambulance service, with a person suffering anaphylactic shock on Seaton beach.

"On further investigation it was found to be Seaton in Cornwall. All units stood down."

Newlyn

Crews from Penlee Lifeboat Station near Penzance was called to help four people on a 30ft yacht three miles south-east of Newlyn, yesterday evening.

Near Pendeen Lighthouse

HM Coastguard Falmouth and St Ives All Weather Lifeboat rescued a ketch "experiencing engine issues" at around 1pm yesterday near Pendeen Lighthouse.

DEVON

Red Rock/Dawlish Warren

The volunteer crew from Exmouth RNLI Lifeboat Station was called to Red Rock/Dawlish Warren yesterday afternoon along with HM Coastguard to help two people in a dinghy.

Sandy Bay, Exmouth

The volunteer crew from Exmouth RNL Lifeboat Station were called to Sandy Bay to assist lifeguards giving first aid to an 18-year-old man who had dislocated his knee.

He was transported to Exmouth Lifeboat Station before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Sidmouth Beach

Coastguards from East Devon were called to Sidmouth beach at lunch-time to help a 75-year-old woman who became unconscious.

A spokesperson for Beer Coastguard said members of the team attended the scene shortly after 1pm, and found the woman had regained consciousness. She was taken to hospital by ambulance.