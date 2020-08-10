An 85-year-old woman was left with injuries after being robbed in broad daylight in Liskeard, Cornwall.

Police are now investigating the street robbery that took place around 10am on Saturday 8 August on Station Road.

The suspect was detained by members of the public until police arrived.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses who saw the attack.

Police believe the victim asked for help from a member of the public before the attack.

This person then stayed with the woman for a short period of time until she felt she was safe - officers are particularly keen to speak with this witness.

If you have any information about his incident, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police, quoting incident log 368 of the 8th August.