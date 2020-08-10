Dean Holden has been confirmed as Bristol City's new head coach.

The 40-year-old was formerly Assistant Head Coach and took over in a caretaker capacity following the sacking of Lee Johnson.

Holden will now lead the Robins when pre-season training resumes on Tuesday 11 August. His team will be bolstered by Keith Downing and Paul Simpson.

In a statement, City Chief Executive Mark Ashton said: "We are delighted to announce Dean as Bristol City’s head coach. We undertook a rigorous recruitment process and, while that rightly took time because of how important it was, we believe we have made the correct decisions about the head coach and the coaching structure.”

Holden has been with Bristol City for four years and said he is "honoured" to take on the role of head coach.

He has promised to take the team into every game "wanting to win".