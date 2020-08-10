The former leader of South Somerset District Council is to stand trial accused of 36 indecent assaults against four females.

Ric Pallister, 73, of East Chinnock, denied all of the historic charges, which date from 1983 to 2004, in a hearing at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 10 August.

The charges include multiple alleged offences involving girls under the age of 16.

Mr Pallister, a former Liberal Democrat councillor who represented the Parrett ward on South Somerset District Council between 1999 and 2019 and was the council’s leader from 2011 until 2018, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth and enter not guilty pleas.

A date for a trial is to be decided in due course, but it is unlikely to take place until 2021.

Mr Pallister was released on bail pending a future pre-trial hearing.