Police are investigating an incident in which a woman was shot with a BB gun in Blandford Forum in Dorset.Officers were called out by ambulance crews just after 3pm on Sunday 9 August. They reported that a woman had been shot as she was getting out of her car on Langton Road.The victim, a woman aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment, which established she had been shot in the upper arm with an air weapon. Her injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening. A search of the area was carried out by armed officers and a 52-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Sergeant Jeremy Cuff, of Weymouth CID, says: “A full investigation is underway into this incident.“I am appealing to anyone who either witnessed the incident, saw anything suspicious in the period leading up to it taking place or captured relevant footage on mobile phones or dashcam to please contact Dorset Police.”