Coastguards have warned people to wear life jackets when going out on the sea after a group of kayakers needed rescuing off the coast of Devon.

RNLI lifeboats in Ilfracombe were deployed on Sunday 9 August after a number of kayakers got into trouble near Combe Martin.

Three people had been taken aboard other local boats, and one of them was not wearing a lifejacket or wetsuit.

He had also lost his kayak, which had blown away in the breeze.

Another two kayakers had been escorted back to the beach by a separate boat.

RNLI volunteer coxswain Andrew Bengey said, "If you are going out on to the water on any leisure craft we would advise that you speak to local people to understand the conditions in the area and also check the tide timetables and weather forecasts before heading out.

"We would always urge people to wear buoyancy aids or lifejackets when venturing out on the water and carry a means of calling for help."

On Saturday 8 August, HM Coastguard dealt with 340 incidents across the whole of the UK - the highest number of call-outs in a single day for more than four years.

It was a 140% increase on the average for August 2019.

The Coastguard co-ordinated search and rescue responses to a wide range of incidents, including people being cut off by the tide and children swept out to sea on inflatables.

In total, the service rescued 146 people and assisted a further 371.