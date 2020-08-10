Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a slash wound to his hand and a woman was punched in the face.

The incident happened in Millennium Square in Bristol at about 11pm on Saturday, 8 August 2020.The victims, both in their 20s, needed hospital treatment and have yet to give a full account of the incident.

Officers say they are looking for two white men in connection with the attacks.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson says, "The investigation is in its early stages but initial witnesses have described seeing a number of people in the area at the time - and have suggested that others may have been threatened by the same suspects and not yet contacted police."

The force is urging anyone else who may have been hurt to come forward.

People who were in the area at the time are being asked to check their phones and get in touch with police if they have any footage or pictures taken of the incident or in the moments before or after it happened.

If you have any information which could help call 101 quoting reference 5220178539. Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.