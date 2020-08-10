A pair of glasses that were owned and worn by the world famous political activist Mahatma Gandhi are to go on sale in Bristol.

The glasses were mailed to the auction house and left hanging out of the letter box for the duration of the weekend.

It is thought the rare spectacles were given to the vendor's uncle in South Africa between 1920 and 1930.

It is presumed that they were gifted as a thank you from Gandhi for some form of good deed.

Andrew Stowe, auctioneer at East Bristol Auction House speaking to ITV News:

They are due to go on sale on 21 August at East Bristol Auctions and are expected to fetch around £15,000.

The glasses have sprung gold plated arms and prescription lenses.

It is thought the glasses date back to around 1920.

Andrew adds, "Now the vendor I think nearly fell off of his chair when I told him what they were worth.

"He assumed that they were largely worthless or certainly something that was interesting rather than valuable.

"So it is this great kind of discovery along with a nice story attached to it as well."

Mahatma Gandhi was an Indian lawyer who lived from 1869 to 1938.

He inspired movements for civil rights and freedom across the world following successfully campaigning for India's independence from British rule.