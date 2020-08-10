Watch RNLI footage of a dog being rescued from rocks near Plymouth

RNLI crews have come to the rescue of a dog that was stuck on cliffs near Plymouth.

The Plymouth inshore lifeboat was launched at midday on Sunday, 9 August after the dog was spotted on Jennycliff by a passing kayaker.

The crew tracked down the dog with the help of some kayakers. The RNLI volunteers moored the ILB on the rocks and one of the crew was able to catch the pooch and bring it on board.

The crew took the dog back to Jennycliff beach by boat where it was reunited with its owner who was waiting for it.

The RNLI says, "Please remember to keep dogs on leads if they’re walking close to cliff edges and remember the best thing to do if your pet gets into trouble at the coast is don't enter the water yourself, instead call 999 and ask for the coastguard."