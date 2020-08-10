A "small number of staff" at a Tesco supermarket in Swindon have tested positive for coronavirus.

In recent weeks the town has been one of the worst-affected in the country. On Friday 7 August it moved up on the Government's 'areas of concern' list.

In the latest figures released by the NHS and Public Health England, 24 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Swindon.

That is the biggest increase since the end of July when health officials were working to contain a spike at the Iceland depot.

51 Confirmed number of coronavirus cases at an Iceland distribution centre in Swindon

During the outbreak at the XPO Logistics warehouse in Swindon, 51 people tested positive for the virus.

On one day in July, 33 people tested positive which, according to local leaders, was due to the isolated cases at Iceland.

Speaking to ITV West Country on Friday 7 August Wiltshire's Director of Public Health, Steve Maddern, said the situation was under control.

Mr Maddern said the numbers of people testing positive in the town was declining and that there was no need for public concern.

The latest figures show that coronavirus cases in Swindon are on the rise again.

After confirming that a "small number" of staff members at Tesco Extra on Ocotal Way have contracted the virus, a spokesperson from the company said:

The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority. We have introduced extensive measures across all of our stores to help keep everyone safe, including protective screens at every checkout, social distancing signage and regular deep cleaning.

Those who have got the virus are now self-isolating and the store remains open to members of the public.

Swindon Borough Council confirmed SN1 and SN2 are where the majority of the current Covid-19 cases are.

In order to avoid any kind of local lockdown or restrictions, the council will now take part in community engagement activities to remind residents what they can do to prevent the spread of the virus.

Swindon locals are being reminded to self isolate if they show any symptoms.