Detectives investigating a racially-aggravated attack on an NHS worker in Bristol have released CCTV footage of a car they wish to trace in connection with the assault.

The 21-year-old victim was walking to a bus stop after finishing work at Southmead hospital when he was hit by a car and racially abused.

The incident on the afternoon of 22 July left the musician, who wishes only to be referred to as K or his stage name K-dogg, with serious injuries.

He suffered a broken leg, nose and cheekbone.

Four men who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder have been released under investigation.

The force said the attack is being treated as racially aggravated due to the racist language used by the occupants of the car that struck K.

K, a keen footballer, has been left unable to walk without crutches, only able to sleep sitting up in a chair and requiring regular hospital treatment for his injuries.

Avon and Somerset detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Monks Park Avenue, Horfield shortly before the attack.

They are keen to speak with anyone who saw how the vehicle highlighted in the below footage was being driven.

Earlier this month protesters marched on Monks Park Avenue holding placards in support of K and the Black Lives Matter movement.

They later laid the placards at the spot where K was injured, where damage could be seen to a wall that was hit by the car.

A fundraising page set up by K's friend Simeon Mccarthy has received more than £55,000 in donations, and has been supported by the band Massive Attack.