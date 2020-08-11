A Tewkesbury wildlife hospital is calling for a ban on fishing after four cygnets in under two weeks were brought to them as a result of swallowing fishing lines.

Vale Wildlife and Rehabilitation Centre said the four cygnets would not have survived unless their vet had performed an operation.

They are the offspring of George and Zelda, swans that have been residents of Pittville lake for almost 20 years.

If they were to stop the fishing on the lake that would stop it to a degree. If they did ban fishing there would still be those hard core who would go out and carry on doing what they're doing now, without permits without a license. A little bit more care should be taken with the fisherman and it is just one or two people who are causing the problems.

Pittville Lake is man made and is almost 3.5 hectares. It has 12 fishing platforms. It is well stocked with carp and native freshwater fish such as perch, pike, roach and dace.

Pittville Park is 34 hectares and is used by thousand of people daily, more since lockdown. But with that comes competing uses.

Chris and Simone Heathershaw are part of a group of volunteers that look after the wildlife here.

The group is not anti-angling but want responsible fishing.

I think an outright ban would be unenforceable, what we need to do is to enforce the current set of regulations, they're perfectly appropriate. But nobody is around to enforce them. What I'd like to see is park wardens on patrol and if we had on the spot fines, that would pay for the park warden.

Cheltenham Borough Council says it will install more signs and increase patrols both on and off the water.

The police's neighbourhood team has agreed to challenge anyone not playing by the rules.

To fish on the lake the council asks anglers have a valid Environment Agency rod licence which they must carry with them and a day permit purchased from the Boat House, where staff will give paying anglers some printed guidelines and a map.

The cygnets have just turned three months old and have also been ringed so swan watchers can keep track of their movements.

People can suggest a name for the baby birds while making a donation to the wildlife hospital here.