A stranded dolphin has been saved after a five-hour rescue operation in Cornwall.

The mammal was stuck in shallow water at Mawgan Creek in the Helford Estuary on Monday morning (August 10th).

A team from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue was sent to help, and found dolphin at the edge of the riverbank - three miles from the open sea.

It was being supported on the water's edge by a local builder who had seen it in distress.

Dan Jarvis, Cornwall area co-ordinator for the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, said, "There was some concern about one eye that was being kept closed as it had a cut just above it and was bleeding slightly, but after further examination it was deemed the eye itself was not damaged."

Vets decided refloating would be the most suitable method of rescuing the dolphin and it was marked with three orange stripes on its dorsal fin for future identification.

A nearby family offered the use of their boat and the dolphin was loaded onto a stretcher and covered with a sheet.

Dan Jarvis said:

"There was a fairly long journey ahead as Mawgan Creek is over three miles from the open sea, and the speed of course had to be kept reasonably slow to minimise stress to the animal while first aid and monitoring continued throughout.

"Finally, once the boat had reached point south of Rosemullion Head and facing the open sea of Fal Bay, the dolphin was carefully put overboard in the stretcher and held in place to acclimatise to its new surroundings."