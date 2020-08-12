Police are looking for witnesses after a 63-year-old woman and her family were racially abused while on holiday in Somerset.

It happened on Saturday 1 August in Dulverton while the family, from Liverpool, were standing outside The Lion Hotel in Bank Square at around 7pm.

A young woman driving a blue estate car shouted racial abuse at the family from her car window and drove off towards Lady Street.

She was the only person in the car and police have described her as white with short blonde hair and in her mid 40s to mid 50s.

PC Gareth Jose from Avon and Somerset Police said he fears it gives "a negative impression of our area".

He continued, "I'd like to reassure the victim that hate has no place in Avon and Somerset and that we take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously."

The force is asking for anyone who saw the incident or can help with identifying the offender, to get in touch. You can call 101, quoting reference 5220174585.

