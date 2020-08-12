There is confusion - and anger - over the discovery of some graffiti that has appeared at a world heritage site in Dorset.

A vandal or vandals have scratched the words "Bristol City" and "The Gas Bristol Rovers" on two rocks at the base of a cliff at the Lulworth Cove beauty spot. It has left people confused as fans don't usually support both teams.

The images of the damage, which is understood to have happened over the weekend of 8 and 9 August, were posted on Facebook by the Lulworth Rangers team which manages and conserves the area.

The words are unlikely to remain etched in the rock long - the Lulworth Rangers have been busy cleaning up graffiti on the cliffs over the past few days.

Lulworth Cove and nearby Durdle Door are part of the Jurassic Coast which was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001 because of its unique geology, fossils and features. It is considered to be one of the most significant earth science teaching and research sites in the world.

Lulworth is a privately-owned estate but a quarter of a million people climb the hill between the two sites, or visit the cove, every year.