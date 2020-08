An investigation has begun after a body was found by a dog walker near Exeter.

It was discovered by the member of the public on Paradise Copse in Broadclyst, on Wednesday 12 August.

Police were called at around 11.30am and confirmed it is being treated as a potential murder.

A large cordon has been put up in the area while officers carry out enquiries.

Anyone in the area is asked to get in touch with police if they have any information.