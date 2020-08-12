Police are investigating a suspicious property fire that led to a man being rescued from the burning building.
Emergency services were called to St Thomas close in Truro on Tuesday 10 August after receiving reports of a fire in a flat.
Fire crew had to rescue a man who was located on the first floor of a block of flats.
He was then treated for smoke inhalation and all other residents were safely evacuated.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
He remains in custody while investigations continue to determine the cause of the fire.
A joint investigation is taking place to determine the cause of the fire.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.