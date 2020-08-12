Police are investigating a suspicious property fire that led to a man being rescued from the burning building.

Emergency services were called to St Thomas close in Truro on Tuesday 10 August after receiving reports of a fire in a flat.

Fire crew had to rescue a man who was located on the first floor of a block of flats.

He was then treated for smoke inhalation and all other residents were safely evacuated.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

He remains in custody while investigations continue to determine the cause of the fire.

A joint investigation is taking place to determine the cause of the fire.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.