A worker has been left injured after an oil explosion caused a fire at a restaurant in St Ives.

Emergency services battled the fire in the kitchen of an eatery on Wharf Road.

Pictures and videos on Twitter show huge clouds of smoke billowing from the building, which reportedly followed a large 'explosion' at the waterfront location.

Crews from St Ives, Hayle, Penzance, and Tolvaddon all tackled the fire which started from a fryer unit in the building.

Cornwall Air Ambulance attended the fire, along with land ambulance and police.

One member of staff was treated for burns which were believed to have been caused by the oil explosion.