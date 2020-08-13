Bristol-born comedian Russell Howard walked out of a comedy gig after getting irritated by an audience member who was filming him.

He was performing at Bambalan, in Bristol city centre, on Wednesday 12 August when he noticed a woman in the front row capturing the set on her phone.

Mr Howard, who regularly refers to his Bristol upbringing on stage, was frustrated at the individual and reportedly described it as "literally the worst thing you can do".

He went on to tell the woman to "live in the moment", asking her how she would like it if someone filmed her while she was at work.

The world famous stand-up was using the gig to test out material ahead of a new tour.

After spotting the fan filming him, he said comedians are a "dying breed" partly because they are aware people could be filming them performing potentially risqué or unseen content.

He told the crowd of just under 50 people he would only do "safe material" for the rest of the evening and proceeded with an old set. He soon lost his way though and said to the woman who had been filming him - "you've ruined it now".

Mr Howard apologised to the audience, picked up his backpack and reportedly left the stage after telling them he "was really looking forward to this gig".

Event organiser and compère Mark Olver, who already had to contend with heavy rain causing a temporary power cut on the night, was reportedly shocked by what happened and said to audience members, "I'm not really sure what to say".

He did, however, finish the event in good humour.

Tickets cost £5 and it was apparently not communicated to comedy fans that they had to refrain from taking photos and videos.

Mr Olver said maybe he should been clearer about the expectations. He said: "It's important that when acts are trying out new material people should understand they don't want video of it out there.

"Sets at this kind of event are a work in progress. Most people understand this but I should have been clearer at the start of the gig in explaining it to people.

"I like creating a space where comics feel free to experiment and comfortable trying new things, and I totally get why Russell cut his set a bit short.

"He’s gutted and didn’t want to disappoint anyone but comedy is something you have to write in front of people and having a recording of that process out there in the world makes being creative really difficult."

A spokesperson for Russell Howard said: "Any comedian whose set is being recorded at a new material night would find it distracting. The beauty of live performance, particularly at this strange time, is it's intended for the room only."

