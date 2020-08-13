Residents staying at a holiday park in Devon had a lucky escape after a tree fell onto two chalets.

The chalets at Finlake Holiday Resort near Chudleigh were badly damaged after the oak tree crashed through the roofs and into the rooms.

When crews from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue arrived they quickly established that everyone was accounted for and uninjured.

A post from Bovey Tracey Fire Station said:

"One crew from Bovey [Tracey Fire Station] were mobilised just after 4am and arrived on scene to find all occupants safely out of the chalets."The crew liaised with on site management and ensured that the gas and electrics were cut off to the properties."The area was cordoned off and the teams were able to retrieve clothing, medication and other essentials for the holidaymakers.""The chalet was badly damaged but no one was reported hurt."